Short Interest in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Drops By 18.5%

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the September 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VRA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Joan B. Hall sold 57,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $625,190.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Wallstrom purchased 5,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $49,938.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 270,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,112.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,969 shares of company stock worth $964,996 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 23.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 871.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 27,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRA opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.86. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $119.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.