Short Interest in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Expands By 20.0%

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 82,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 1,241.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after buying an additional 182,733 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,495,000 after buying an additional 78,153 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil during the second quarter valued at about $4,031,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 36.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 34,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 267.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 27,969 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unitil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.

NYSE:UTL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,418. Unitil has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average of $59.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.59 million, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Unitil had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $85.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Unitil will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.37%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

