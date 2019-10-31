Short Interest in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Decreases By 19.3%

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,930,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the September 15th total of 13,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,208. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 3,409 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $137,144.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,252.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 881.8% in the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,293 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 38.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,527,639 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $255,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,024 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 137.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,169,431 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,133,000 after purchasing an additional 677,847 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 57.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,170,114 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $54,197,000 after acquiring an additional 427,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 194.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 566,327 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $26,216,000 after buying an additional 374,050 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRIP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays set a $58.00 price target on Tripadvisor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Standpoint Research started coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.