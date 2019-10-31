Short Interest in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) Decreases By 14.1%

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 893,400 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the September 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of NYSE TLK traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.88. The company had a trading volume of 303,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.86.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its holdings in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 3.2% in the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 2,399,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,236,000 after buying an additional 73,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,834,000. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 208,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 34,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services.

