Short Interest in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) Decreases By 16.9%

Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,590,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the September 15th total of 18,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,104,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,353,000 after acquiring an additional 350,269 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 78.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 14,223 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Stars Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 261.7% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 78,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 55.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stars Group alerts:

TSG stock opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08. Stars Group has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $21.97.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $637.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.97 million. Stars Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 0.39%. Stars Group’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stars Group will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSG. Zacks Investment Research raised Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Desjardins downgraded Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stars Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stars Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stars Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.