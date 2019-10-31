Short Interest in Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) Drops By 17.3%

Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the September 15th total of 418,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 132,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,921. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. Spok has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $39.53 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $57,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Spok by 552.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,060,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,955,000 after acquiring an additional 898,304 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 555,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 228,668 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 1,121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 124,849 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 66,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the 2nd quarter worth $933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPOK. BidaskClub cut shares of Spok from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

