Short Interest in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Grows By 9.7%

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the September 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 639,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $419,515.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,123.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Daberko sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $834,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,404.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 40,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in RPM International by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after purchasing an additional 74,887 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,024,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of RPM traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $72.43. 1,070,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.86. RPM International has a 1 year low of $51.95 and a 1 year high of $73.29.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.14%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

