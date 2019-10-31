Short Interest in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) Declines By 20.6%

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the September 15th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RARX shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, insider Simon Read sold 10,000 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,901.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $106,709.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,858 shares in the company, valued at $320,268.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,475 shares of company stock worth $1,402,939. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 120,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RARX stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.07. 1,166,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,796. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 15.30, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

