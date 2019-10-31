Short Interest in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Drops By 13.5%

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the September 15th total of 107,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFBI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Premier Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Premier Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

In other news, Director Philip E. Cline purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 169,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neal Scaggs purchased 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $55,327.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,604.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,628 shares of company stock valued at $252,827 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Premier Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Premier Financial Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,348. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. Premier Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $259.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

