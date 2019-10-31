Short Interest in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Rises By 14.3%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,910,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the September 15th total of 18,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $17.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

Shares of PTEN stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.32. 4,260,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,030,751. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $17.42. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $598.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.66 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 19.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.06%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Curtis W. Huff purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,561.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janeen S. Judah sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,023 shares in the company, valued at $244,558.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 384,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 70,041 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 122,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 42,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

