Short Interest in Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Expands By 12.7%

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,160,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the September 15th total of 26,750,000 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 1,508,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $2,337,992.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 985,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,576,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Northern Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 406,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 42,040 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Northern Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000.

Northern Oil & Gas stock opened at $1.95 on Thursday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.20.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

