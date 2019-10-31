Short Interest in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Drops By 9.0%

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the September 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 216,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEOG shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Neogen from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Get Neogen alerts:

In other news, CEO John Edward Adent sold 31,489 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $2,173,685.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 4,801 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $312,065.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,558 shares of company stock worth $8,610,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in Neogen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Neogen by 16.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Neogen by 1.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Neogen by 20.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Neogen by 1.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neogen stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $65.06. 123,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.40. Neogen has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $79.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.51.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $101.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neogen will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.