Short Interest in Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) Decreases By 17.7%

Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 987,100 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on Mustang Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 293.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 1,213,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 117.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,734,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 937,794 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 493.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 449,853 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at $442,000. Institutional investors own 26.89% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.68. 326,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,371. The company has a quick ratio of 13.10, a current ratio of 13.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $113.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.10.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Mustang Bio will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

