Short Interest in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Declines By 10.0%

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the September 15th total of 5,500,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Linde from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.59.

Shares of LIN traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $198.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,903. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.48. Linde has a 12-month low of $145.95 and a 12-month high of $206.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Linde will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $62,454.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

