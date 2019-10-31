Short Interest in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Declines By 8.3%

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of HFBL traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $33.00. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $59.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.90. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 52-week low of $25.64 and a 52-week high of $35.26.

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 20.92%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.