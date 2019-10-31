Short Interest in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Declines By 8.3%

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of HFBL traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $33.00. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $59.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.90. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 52-week low of $25.64 and a 52-week high of $35.26.
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 20.92%.
About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.
