Short Interest in Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Expands By 26.6%

Eni SpA (NYSE:E) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the September 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on E. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ENI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Get ENI alerts:

E stock opened at $30.43 on Thursday. ENI has a twelve month low of $28.54 and a twelve month high of $36.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.55.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.9545 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ENI by 40.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of ENI by 219.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.