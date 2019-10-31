Short Interest in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Drops By 19.2%

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the September 15th total of 224,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 28,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WIRE shares. BidaskClub upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Encore Wire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.48. Encore Wire has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $62.08.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.43 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

