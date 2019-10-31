Short Interest in CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) Declines By 9.8%

CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,800 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the September 15th total of 109,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CounterPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get CounterPath alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CPAH traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,729. CounterPath has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CounterPath stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.47% of CounterPath worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

CounterPath Company Profile

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for CounterPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CounterPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.