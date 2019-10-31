Short Interest in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Declines By 9.8%

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the September 15th total of 13,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

NYSEAMERICAN CIX opened at $14.60 on Thursday. CompX International has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $17.05.

Get CompX International alerts:

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CompX International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CompX International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CompX International by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CompX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.