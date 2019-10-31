Short Interest in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Declines By 9.8%

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the September 15th total of 13,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
NYSEAMERICAN CIX opened at $14.60 on Thursday. CompX International has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $17.05.
CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter.
About CompX International
CompX International Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.
