Short Interest in Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) Decreases By 10.8%

Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the September 15th total of 89,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAN. Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 5,728.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 12,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Colony Bankcorp stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $16.39. Colony Bankcorp has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 14.89%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

