Short Interest in Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) Decreases By 22.9%

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cellcom Israel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Cellcom Israel alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellcom Israel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,751,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cellcom Israel by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 2,161,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cellcom Israel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellcom Israel by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 110,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 25,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEL stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,978. Cellcom Israel has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellcom Israel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellcom Israel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.