Short Interest in Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) Decreases By 22.9%

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cellcom Israel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellcom Israel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,751,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cellcom Israel by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 2,161,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cellcom Israel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellcom Israel by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 110,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 25,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.
Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter.
About Cellcom Israel
Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.
