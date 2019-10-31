Short Interest in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) Increases By 6.7%

Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 420,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BOLD traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.90. The company had a trading volume of 152,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,794. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average is $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.79. Audentes Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $41.65.
Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Audentes Therapeutics will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOLD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,333,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,204,000 after purchasing an additional 413,768 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 118.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 592,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,449,000 after purchasing an additional 321,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $8,653,000. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $6,040,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 1,838.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 155,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.
BOLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.35.
Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile
Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.
