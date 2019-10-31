Short Interest in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) Increases By 6.7%

Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 420,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BOLD traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.90. The company had a trading volume of 152,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,794. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average is $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.79. Audentes Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $41.65.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Audentes Therapeutics will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Louis G. Lange sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 276,044 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,575.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOLD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,333,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,204,000 after purchasing an additional 413,768 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 118.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 592,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,449,000 after purchasing an additional 321,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $8,653,000. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $6,040,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 1,838.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 155,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

BOLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.35.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

