Short Interest in Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) Decreases By 14.6%

Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,900 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the September 15th total of 234,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 548,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AKG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Asanko Gold in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $2.20 price target on shares of Asanko Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asanko Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

AKG opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72. Asanko Gold has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.10.

Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.72 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Campbell Christopher purchased 40,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $26,779.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Asanko Gold by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 21,802,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 809,259 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Asanko Gold by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 20,626,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,078,000 after purchasing an additional 903,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Asanko Gold by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,849,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 803,716 shares during the last quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC increased its holdings in Asanko Gold by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 24,578,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Asanko Gold by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 191,100 shares during the last quarter.

Asanko Gold Company Profile

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

