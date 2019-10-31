Short Interest in Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) Declines By 12.8%

Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,800 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the September 15th total of 524,700 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 209,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFI shares. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Armstrong Flooring from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $9.00 price target on shares of Armstrong Flooring and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

AFI opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26. The firm has a market cap of $134.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 2.23. Armstrong Flooring has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $177.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.45 million. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Armstrong Flooring will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong Flooring during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 74,164 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

