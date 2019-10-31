Short Interest in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) Declines By 9.7%

Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the September 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 670,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Apergy by 18.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,401,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,074,000 after buying an additional 532,281 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Apergy by 39.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,250,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,497,000 after purchasing an additional 632,150 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Apergy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,108,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,715,000 after purchasing an additional 18,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Apergy by 18.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,576,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,863,000 after purchasing an additional 245,137 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apergy by 140.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,834,000 after purchasing an additional 918,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APY opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.11. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.29. Apergy has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $43.40.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $278.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.68 million. Apergy had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apergy will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Apergy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America set a $29.00 target price on Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $32.00 target price on Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Apergy from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

