Short Interest in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Declines By 9.2%

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the September 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,260.11. 1,454,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,601. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,231.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,177.20. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,299.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.06 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,412.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,460.27.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.53, for a total value of $64,342.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,313.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total value of $1,887,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,482 shares in the company, valued at $52,463,850.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,539 shares of company stock worth $4,248,970. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,708,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,545,641,000 after acquiring an additional 259,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,480,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,409,352,000 after acquiring an additional 674,924 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,199,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,539,702,000 after acquiring an additional 31,873 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,715,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,015,713,000 after acquiring an additional 199,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.