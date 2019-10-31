Shore Community Bank (OTCMKTS:SHRC) Trading Down 1%

Shore Community Bank (OTCMKTS:SHRC) shares fell 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.53 and last traded at $16.53, 502 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71.

Shore Community Bank (OTCMKTS:SHRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter.

Shore Community Bank, a state chartered bank, provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in Ocean County, New Jersey. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, visa/mastercard merchant deposit accounts, and payroll/direct deposit accounts.

