Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 213 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 311,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 60,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 15,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 97,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALXN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Shares of ALXN stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.27. 49,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,721. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.67. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.56 and a 12-month high of $141.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

