Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 51.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter worth $55,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price target on shares of AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.42.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $342,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,962.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AME traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.54. 1,241,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.14 and a 12-month high of $92.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.43.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

