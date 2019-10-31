Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Invests $43,000 in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,266,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,779,000 after purchasing an additional 719,937 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,055.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 304,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 278,598 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 734.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 250,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 220,885 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 734,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after purchasing an additional 203,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 314,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 154,219 shares in the last quarter.

PCY traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $29.12. 25,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,146. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average is $28.86. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $30.05.

