Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 56.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $12,731,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $12,265,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 127.1% during the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 263,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 147,444 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7,013.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 119,223 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after buying an additional 106,405 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.71. 5,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,197. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $51.16 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.