Shilanski & Associates Inc. Sells 355 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 125,161,066 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5,447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,924,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,266,000 after buying an additional 16,619,550 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14,147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,014,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,425,000 after buying an additional 3,986,071 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,341,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,637,000 after buying an additional 2,572,695 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,870,000 after buying an additional 2,204,757 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.64.

JNJ opened at $132.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.31. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The company has a market capitalization of $339.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

