Share (LON:SHRE) Shares Down 0.7%

Share Plc. (LON:SHRE)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30.03 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 30.03 ($0.39), 5,020 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 20,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.25 ($0.40).

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.04 million and a P/E ratio of 153.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 31.15.

Share (LON:SHRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported GBX 0.10 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Share plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in stockbroking related activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Share Centre and Sharefunds. The Share Centre division offers trading, stockbroking, and custodian services to retail investors. It also provides and administrates execution-only and advisory trading accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pension plans, child trust fund accounts, junior individual savings accounts, share incentive plans, investment club share accounts, and enterprise investment scheme portfolios to private investors.

