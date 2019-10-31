Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,051.58

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,051.58 and traded as high as $2,264.00. Severn Trent shares last traded at $2,252.00, with a volume of 287,536 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on SVT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Severn Trent to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,160 ($28.22) in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Severn Trent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,115.50 ($27.64).

Get Severn Trent alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 530.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,161.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,051.58.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.