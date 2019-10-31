Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the September 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SESN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Laidlaw cut shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.42.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SESN. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $12,169,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio in the second quarter worth $300,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 5,692.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 98,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 53,605 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 60.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 41,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sesen Bio stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 46,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,147. Sesen Bio has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $143.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.