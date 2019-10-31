Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $769.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Service Co. International updated its FY19 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS.

SCI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.48. 2,282,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,415. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $37.52 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 14th that allows the company to buyback $246.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Service Co. International news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $370,431.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,257.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 51,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $2,416,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,093.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 575,633 shares of company stock valued at $27,215,196 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SCI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.