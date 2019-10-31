Serge Crasnianski Purchases 5,000 Shares of Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) Stock

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) insider Serge Crasnianski purchased 5,000 shares of Photo-Me International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £4,300 ($5,618.71).

Shares of PHTM opened at GBX 92 ($1.20) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.13. Photo-Me International plc has a twelve month low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The company has a market capitalization of $347.77 million and a P/E ratio of 11.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 94.97.

Get Photo-Me International alerts:

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a research report on Monday.

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Photo-Me International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photo-Me International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.