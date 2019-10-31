Sequoia Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sequoia Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 317,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,185,000 after acquiring an additional 192,953 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 286.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $472,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.24. 15,780,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,895,863. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.90 and a 52 week high of $148.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.81.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

