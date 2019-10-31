Selective Wealth Management Inc. Takes $35,000 Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 250.0% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $124.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.31. The company has a market capitalization of $308.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $86.74 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $151,533.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $207,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 496,616 shares of company stock worth $59,196,937 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

