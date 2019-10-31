Selective Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $25,000 Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3,236.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $16.73 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.