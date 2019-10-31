Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-1.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.375-5.425 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.31 billion.

Separately, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Select Medical stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,974. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $54,420.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,484,085.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 74,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $1,352,661.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 970,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,552,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,984 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

