SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Hits New 52-Week High at $844.40

SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 844.40 ($11.03) and last traded at GBX 844.20 ($11.03), with a volume of 946292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 836.80 ($10.93).

SGRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEGRO to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 797.58 ($10.42).

Get SEGRO alerts:

The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 806.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 746.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.