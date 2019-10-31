Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.50.

Shares of SES remained flat at $C$4.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 491,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,863. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$4.02 and a 52-week high of C$9.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.56. The stock has a market cap of $703.53 million and a PE ratio of 34.27.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$793.49 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault acquired 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,414,522 shares in the company, valued at C$7,765,725.78. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch acquired 22,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.48 per share, with a total value of C$121,053.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 262,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,436,077.84. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,553 shares of company stock valued at $10,102.

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

