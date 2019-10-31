Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) Short Interest Down 13.0% in October

Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,230,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the September 15th total of 11,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Currently, 14.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDRL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seadrill by 7,978.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,915,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after buying an additional 2,879,843 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management lifted its position in Seadrill by 230.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 1,717,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 1,197,759 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Seadrill by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,927,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 524,757 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Seadrill by 1,124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 227,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Seadrill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $712,000. 9.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seadrill alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Seadrill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research lowered Seadrill from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE SDRL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.76. 1,651,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,000. Seadrill has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.