Scotgems (LON:SGEM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $73.00

Scotgems PLC (LON:SGEM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 73 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 75.50 ($0.99), with a volume of 13500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.50 ($0.99).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 78.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 77.82.

In other Scotgems news, insider Angus Tulloch bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £76,000 ($99,307.46).

ScotGems plc operates as an investment trust. It invests in a portfolio of equity and equity related securities issued by small cap companies across a range of sectors worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

