Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,793.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,733,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,920 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 24,972,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,788,000 after purchasing an additional 702,848 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,378,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,681,000 after purchasing an additional 557,736 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,450,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 210,026 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $47.72 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.59.

