Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Schneider National updated its FY19 guidance to $1.24-1.30 EPS.

NYSE SNDR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.87. 860,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,190. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $23.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.62.

SNDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

