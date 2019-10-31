Scala (XLA) Market Cap Hits $237,782.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. During the last week, Scala has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $237,782.00 and $22.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00215272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.01422053 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028021 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00113613 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Scala

Scala's total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. Scala's official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io .

The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

