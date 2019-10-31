Santos (ASX:STO) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.19

Santos Ltd (ASX:STO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$8.19 ($5.81) and last traded at A$8.17 ($5.79), with a volume of 3220703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$8.18 ($5.80).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.73.

Santos Company Profile (ASX:STO)

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and Asia. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland & NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia, and Western Australia. The company produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil.

