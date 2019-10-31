Samuel M. Tortorici Buys 6,500 Shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Stock

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) COO Samuel M. Tortorici purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 150,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,324.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.83. Cadence Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $23.22.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $194.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter worth $10,371,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $3,290,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CADE. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

